PSO Keamari terminal reopens after review, steps

KARACHI: The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Thursday resumed its supplies from the Keamari terminal after taking necessary measures and reviewing the health and safety of its workers and contractors.

PSO Spokesperson Imran Rana said, “After careful analysis of the ongoing situation,

PSO management has decided to resume the company’s operations at the Keamari Terminal, Karachi.”

PSO’s Zulfiqarabad Oil Terminal was already working on 24/7 basis to supply fuel to Karachi and its suburbs. Rana said the oil company’s management had taken necessary measures and reviewed the health and safety situation at its Keamari Terminal before restarting the operations.

“This decision was taken after broad consultation with relevant stakeholders.” He further said the health and safety of the PSO staff and contractors was top priority of the company.

“During the last 36 hours, PSO teams, the company’s dealers and their staff, and contractors

have been working round the clock to ensure an uninterrupted supply of POL products to Karachi.”

PSO spokesperson said that during the last 24 hours, most of the company sites in the city were topped-up more than twice, and in areas with a high demand, thrice. This enabled PSO to amicably manage the increased demand of POL products from customers, which remained higher than usual.

Rana also said that the company has ample stock of fuel available in Pakistan. “With opening of Keamari, all 23 company terminals in Pakistan are supplying petroleum products to all parts of the company, including Karachi, in an efficient and smooth manner,” he added.