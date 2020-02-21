Two dead after seven-vehicle crash in east London

LONDON: A man and a woman died at the scene of the crash on Squirrels Heath Road, in Romford, on Thursday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services were called shortly after 1.15pm, and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) had to cut a number of people free from their cars. LFB also said a pedestrian was involved. It is unclear how many other injured people were taken to hospital. The London Ambulance Service and LFB said a further seven patients were all taken to hospital. But the Met said one person was taken by ambulance for treatment in east London. Anybody with any information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police.

At the scene of the collision one vehicle was on its roof wedged against a bus while a blue and a black hatchback were at an angle on the other side of the road. A silver Range Rover was also involved but seemed undamaged.

A police cordon had been erected stretching about 200 metres and road traffic collision investigators were taking images and footage of the crash.