Three jailed over 100kg gold coin heist in Berlin

BERLIN: A Berlin court sentenced three men to multi-year jail sentences on Thursday for the spectacular theft of a 220-lb gold coin from one of the German capital’s museums. State court judges jailed two men aged 23 and 21, who belong to a family of Arab origin notorious for ties to organised crime, for four years and six months each.

A 21-year-old security guard at the museum received a sentence of three years and four months, while a fourth defendant was cleared of all charges.

Police have found no trace of the 100-kilogram Canadian coin since the late-night heist in March 2017 from the Bode Museum.