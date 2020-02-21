Cabinet decides not to raise electricity, gas tariffs

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided in principle for not hiking prices of electricity and gas, besides deliberating further steps for reducing inflation.

According to sources a meeting of the cabinet was held at PM House under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to discuss 16-point agenda.

A detailed review was made over the government’s steps taken to reduce inflation. Cabinet members made a decision in principle for not hiking power and gas prices.

During the meeting, the Premier directed the authorities concerned for ensuring strict monitoring of commodities’ rates after the issuance of a relief package. It was also directed that a strategy be devised for decreasing import levy to bring down prices of pulses, said sources.

Federal minister Faisal Vawda raised the matter of affected children by metabolism disorder. PM Khan issued orders to ensure the availability of life-saving nutrients after removing ban on its imports. The Premier ordered the health adviser to look into the matter.