Govt ‘guilty’ over flour, sugar crisis: Shahbaz

LONDON: The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, said on Thursday the government’s silence over flour and sugar crisis was tantamount to its admission of guilt.

“Government is not making investigation report public to protect government officials involved in flour and sugar crisis,” he said in a statement. “(Prime Minister) Imran Khan granted NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to his friends by hiding the report,” he added.

Shahbaz asked who made money from flour and sugar crisis. “Why sugar was exported if a ban was in place… Which government personality made billions from wheat and sugar?” He said a raid should be conducted at Prime Minister House to arrest smugglers.

The former Punjab chief minister called upon the government to expose people involved in the theft of flour and sugar hoarding and profiteering. “The government’s unwillingness to make report public is proof of Imran Khan’s friendship with the culprits,” he alleged.