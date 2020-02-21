PSL-5 starts with colourful ceremony

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League-2020 marked its beginning with a colourful opening ceremony and rendition of national anthem in a packed National Stadium here on Thursday evening.

Known performers of the country singing the anthem were also joined by spectators and national players adding to the spirit and ambience leaving people in general anxiously waiting for singers and musicians to perform individually and in groups.

An estimated number of no less than 300 artists were present on the occasion to entertain the charged crowd through their enthralling performances.

Earlier, addressing the inauguration ceremony of the PSL-5, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the people of Karachi for their spirit as well as discipline and urged them to show them their real self to the world.

Moderator of the ceremony was known performer Fakhar-e-Alam who invited Chief Minister Shah and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on the stage.

Those who graced the occasion through their performance included Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Arif Lohar, Sajjad Ali, Ibrar-ul-Haq and Aima Baig.