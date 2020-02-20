13 injured by stray dogs

GUJRANWALA: Some thirteen people, including women and children, were bitten by stray dogs in different parts of the city on Wednesday. Six-year-old Manahal was going to school in Pondawala locality when stray dogs injured her. Stray dogs attacked and injured Raza and Fatima in Shaheenabad area. Sughra, Asad, Umer and others were also mauled by stray dogs visited hospital. The locals urged the Municipal administration and health department to cull stray dogs.

MINOR DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A minor boy died in a road accident on Wednesday on GT Road, Gakhar, Gujranwala. Aman, 14, and his friend were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them near cantonment area, leaving Aman dead on the spot and his friend wounded.

TWO HELD WITH ILLEGAL WEAPONS: Patrolling police Wednesday arrested two people and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. The police recovered one Kalashnikov from Shahzad and a pistol from Babar. The accused were handed over to police concerned.