Thu Feb 20, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2020

Minor ‘shot dead’ by neighbour

National

Our Correspondent
February 20, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: A 12-year-old boy was shot dead allegedly his teenager neighbour in Chak137/6-R in the vicinity of Faqirwali police station. According to Haroonabad circle police, Muhammad Naeem called his neighbour M Abid to his house and started playing with the pistol of his father. The police said Abid was found dead at his house under mysterious circumstances. Faqirwali police have registered a murder case against Naeem on the complaint of the victim’s father.

