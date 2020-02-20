Mystery behind missing SSP, friend still unresolved

LAHORE: The mystery behind the missing SSP Mufakhar Adeel and his friend, the former assistant attorney general, is still unresolved amid advance technology and arrest of a person. Police also failed in apprehending Irfan, the servant of SSP’s wife, who had been making acid cans available to dissolve the body of victim Shahbaz. Mufakhar Adeel’s disappearance, if not kidnapped, is suspected of being involved in the missing of Shahbaz. The arrested Asad Bhatti, mutual friend of Shahbaz and Mufakhar, had already claimed that Shahbaz was murdered by Mufakhar over business issue. He further informed the police that the crime scene was washed for removing the forensic evidence and acid was arranged to dissolve the victim’s body in it.