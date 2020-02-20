Three held over child marriage in Dargai

BATKHELA: A 45-year old groom, a nikahkhwan and two witnesses were arrested for solemnizing the nikah of an 11-year old girl in Dargai.

The maternal grandmother of the victim girl, N, informed the Dargai Levies that the mother of the girl had died seven years ago while her father Mohammad Nawab, who was suffering from cancer, passed away a few days back.

The woman said that one Subhanuddin had lent money to her son-in-law Mohammad Nawab for treatment. She said that as soon as Mohammad Nawab died and the man started demanding his money. She added the paternal grandfather of her granddaughter, Maulvi Mohammad Rahman, came to her residence along with Subhanuddin and two witnesses Zahir Shah and Masood and forcibly solemnized the nikah of the underage girl.

Swinging into action, the personnel of Dargai Levies arrested the groom Subhanuddin, the nikahkhwan and the two witnesses and produced them before the court of law that sent them to jail. The elderly woman appealed to the deputy commissioner Malakand and other high-ranking government functionaries to take notice of the incident and provide her justice.