Woman shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A young woman was killed by unidentified gunmen in Pirpai area on Wednesday, police said. Shaheen Zari reported to the police that her daughter, Laila, went out to water plants in their under-construction house but she did not return home. The woman added that she went to the house where she found her daughter lying in a pool of blood. The police started investigation after registering a case against unidentified accused.