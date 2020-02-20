People losing trust in electoral process: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq said after witnessing the PTI government’s extremely poor performance of 19 months, the masses were fast losing trust in the electoral process.

Even the PTI diehard voters and supporters seemed ashamed and exhausted, and wished Imran regime’s departure, he alleged while talking to the media after addressing a training workshop at Mansoora here on Wednesday.

The ruling party, he said, had ditched the common man and promoted those who invested in it during the general election. The outcome of its policies to ignore the public, he added, had started appearing within months. The economy had been destroyed and people were starving, he said, adding the thousands lost jobs in past few months due to flawed policies of the government.

“We are starting a mass movement against inflation and unemployment from today,” he announced and said millions of people across the country will be contacted during the campaign.

Siraj said feudal and capi claims to bring real change but proved the agent of the status quo. He also criticised the performance of the so-called mainstream opposition parties, saying they were all the sides of same coin and least worried about the miseries of the public. “The only agenda of the opposition groups is the release of their leaders and drop cases against them,” he said, adding there was no hope the opposition would ever speak for public issues.

He said people were desperate and longed for real change after testing all the so-called mainstream parties. He vowed the JI would put the country on the path of development if voted to power. Senator Siraj said the UN Secretary General had also started directing the rulers to bring secular changes in educational curriculum after the dictations of the IMF for the same. Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq congratulated the national Kabaddi team on wining the Kabaddi World Cup by beating Indian team.