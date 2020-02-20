Social justice top priority: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on World Day for Social Justice has said that our religion Islam teaches us social justice, equality and peace.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave us a lesson to ensure justice with humanity in every respect. Provision of social justice to every citizen is a part of the basic teachings of Islam as it has great significance in the religion of Islam.

Usman Buzdar said that Kashmiris are facing worst conditions due to the social injustice of the Indian government in occupied Kashmir. ­He said that India has murdered the social justice by narrowing down life span on the Kashmiris.

He said that by imposing continuous curfew on the people of Held Kashmir from their basic needs is the worst-ever example of social injustice. He said that societies without social justice could not flourish and progress.

He said that the PTI government is the torchbearer of social justice and ensuring the same is our top priority. Social justice is vital for gaining a respectable place among the comity of nations.

People from all walks of life have an important role to play regarding establishing society based on social justice. The purpose to observe this day is to project awareness among the masses regarding the importance of social justice in the society. We have to pay tribute to those who sacrifice their lives in their struggle for social justice, Usman Buzdar concluded.