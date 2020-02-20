‘Govt to provide quality flour to people through Chakkis’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat and reviewed the programmes relating to registration of flour chakkis, fair price shops, progress on extension project of model bazaars and revival of cottage industry. Mian Aslam Iqbal said the PTI government would provide quality flour to the masses through flour chakkis at official price.

Urban Unit will undertake survey of flour chakkis; Food Department will do the registration while Industries and Trade Department will perform the duties of coordination. Soft loans will also be provided for setting up new flour chakkis. The pilot project of registration of chakkis and setting up new ones will be launched from Lahore.

While taking about the progress on the setting up of new model bazaars, the minister directed that decision to remain model bazaars open for the whole week should be implemented. He said the the skill of handicrafts would be kept alive and all possible encouragement and assistance would be provided to the artisans. The marketing of handicrafts will be done from the platform of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and Tevta.

“We will also set up a cottage industries authority and an Act will be passed for the purpose. A constitutional institution is the need of the hour for the encouragement of artisans on a permanent basis, he concluded. High-ranking officers of Industries and Trade Department, Urban Unit, CEO of Model Bazaars Management Committee and other officers concerned participated in the meeting.