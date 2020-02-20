‘Alleged killer of minor girl arrested’

HANGU: The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an alleged killer of the minor girl who was murdered four days ago in the Sarokhel village.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shahid Ahmed Khan told the media the killing of eight-year old girl, Madiha Bibi had made the locals furious and who staged protests. The DPO said that the RPO had constituted a nine-member committee led by him to investigate the case and arrest the accused involved in the incident.

He said the police arrested one of the accused identified Ilyas, son of Rehman Gul, a resident of Sarokhel village. “The accused is a close relative of the victim family and has confessed to killing the girl after molesting her,” he claimed. Meanwhile, the protest by the locals continued for the fourth consecutive day, demanding an early arrest of the accused involved in the murder.