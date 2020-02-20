Shujaat advises PM to stay away from toadies

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to stay away from toadies and telltales and pinpoint hypocrites around him and do not let them close to himself.

“Furthermore, do not let self-ego come into him as in the past he had also advised Nawaz Sharif but he did contrary to this, it is a matter of chance that people who did toadying of Nawaz Sharif at time are also in power even today,” he said while talking to the newsmen on Wednesday.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the Almighty Allah has granted Prime Minister Imran Khan this office because of his good intentions, but he has not learnt political gimmickry, some people present someone's right and good advice in the form of opposition.

Replying to a question Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that he had also advised Pervez Musharraf not to link word Taliban with students of madrassas as by giving such statements every student of the madrassa will consider him as his enemy.

He said General (retd) Pervez Musharraf followed his advice for six months and used the word extremist instead of Taliban but afterwards against started saying Taliban. He said with good intention he advise all and if anyone accepts or some not then it is their choice. “If all would think about the country and the nation brushing aside their personal interests then they will succeed,” he said.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that while performing Umrah, he first offered Nawafil of thanks in front of place of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) that Almighty Allah granted him opportunity to come to His home again. “I remained under treatment in Germany for about three months and for one month in ICU, people spread many rumors about my sickness, people to visit him from far flung areas, 80 per cent people were even not allowed to meet me and among them some people were those whom he did not know,” he said.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said he further realised outside the country that people immensely loved him and with his blessings of Almighty Allah and due to prayers of these people pulled him out of difficult time and he fully recovered.

He said that in Haram he prayed for security and solidarity of Pakistan and for those people who had asked me to pray for them. He said prior to proceeding for performing Umrah in response to a question I had said that he will pray for Imran Khan and on return home also advised him.