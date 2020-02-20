Rabbani moves bill in Senate to amend Section 124-A of PPC

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has moved the Senate of Pakistan by submitting a bill to amend Section 124 (A) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, to do away with the 'colonial structure of governance'.

To this effect, Senator Rabbani has moved a Private Members Bill (PMB) to amend Section 124(A) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860. The section deals with sedition against the federal and provincial governments. The title of the bill is: The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

He explained that the reasons for moving for deletion of Section 124(A), Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, are more fully described in the statement of objects and reasons given with the Bill.

The statement of objects and reasons says, “This section is a part of the inherited colonial structure of governance that continues in Pakistan. This section was for the natives who had to be kept under control least they incited rebelling against the masters.”

According to the veteran legislator, this law served a brutal occupying force and today is being applied with increasing regularity to crush political dissent and make the citizen submit to unquestionable obedience.

“Today the relationship between the rulers and rules is no longer one of master and subject. Respect for the government cannot be regulated. It arises from the state respect for individual freedom and the ability to govern,” he maintained.