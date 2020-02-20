Senior journalist Fasihur Rehman dies at 47

ISLAMABAD: Senior versatile journalist Fasihur Rehman Khan died here in the wee hours of Wednesday after sudden cardiac complications and brain hemorrhage. He was 47 and left behind widow and four small children.

His passing away sent a shock wave in the media and political circles since he was least controversial newsman who believed in professionalism and practiced it throughout his life.

He was an excellent newsman of electronic as well print media. Fasih was living in a rented apartment on Margalla Road and at 2:00 am he suffered heart stroke and shifted to the nearby hospital where the doctors tried to resuscitate him but, in the meanwhile, he had another stroke of brain hemorrhage, that proved fatal.

Fasih was respected and loved by his colleagues and fellow journalists for his kindness and sincerity. He belonged to a middle-class family of Lahore where he started his career with English daily Nation as reporter and later shifted to Islamabad.

He was part of initial reporting team of Geo TV in the federal capital and had also worked as bureau chief of two other private national channels later. Fasih was laid to rest in Lahore Wednesday evening. He was an honest and hardworking journalist who was very sensitive about self-esteem. He was a down to earth person and always prepared to help others disregarding his own complications.

Like other media persons he was passing through a difficult financial patch and he was undergoing economic problems but didn’t share it with anyone else. He sold out properties that he inherited from his parents to rid of economic difficulties and never sought help from anyone like a self-respecting person.

His elder son is student of class nine and the youngest, the daughter is hardly four. Fasih was a talented political analyst who had command over the contemporary political developments.

He penned Parliament Diary for The News for longer period and his column was equally popular with all segments of the two houses of Parliament.