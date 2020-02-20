PPP leaders discuss arrangements for protest

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders on Wednesday discussed the arrangements for the protest movement against the government.

A meeting of the PPP Bannu division was held at provincial secretariat under with the party’s provincial president Humayun Khan in the chair. PPP provincial parliamentary leader Sher Azam Wazir, Farzand Ali Khan Wazir, divisional general secretary, Shahid Khan, Ayub Shah, Lakki Marwat chapter head, Iqbal Hussain, Nisar Ahmad, Sahibzada Khan, Anwar Shah, Taj Mohammad and Malik Ashfaq attended the meeting.

The participants also discussed the organizational affairs and forthcoming local government elections and the arrangements being made for the protest movement against the government on the call of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Sher Azam Wazir briefed the participants about the existing political situation. It was also decided to hold a workers’ convention.