Thu Feb 20, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2020

Pak-Afghan Youth Dialogue: Intra-Afghan dialogue must be steered by Afghans

ISLAMABAD: It is encouraging that the peace deal between United States and Taliban is now imminent and that the intra-Afghan dialogue will commence soon afterwards.

However, the reconciliation process within Afghans should be steered by the Afghans themselves and must not be guided by the outsiders, for sustainability reasons.

This was stated by former Ambassador Tasnim Aslam, while speaking at the 27th Pak-Afghan Youth dialogue on “Pak-Afghan Relations, APAPPS and Peace Process” at Afghan Studies Center.

