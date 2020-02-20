‘Choking agent and not allergy likely cause of Keamari tragedy’

KARACHI: Most of the health experts including pulmonologists, ENT specialists and the emergency medicine experts who attended and examined the Kemari gas tragedy patients, have rejected the claims that ‘soy allergy’ resulted in the deaths of 14 people and affected over 300 people while an association of ship agents that offloaded soybean cargo from a ship also rejected the reports that the ship’s cargo resulted in deadly incident. Meanwhile, 95 more patients visited several hospitals with respiratory distress. Also due to low tide, the ship suspected to be carrying the soybean consignment could not be moved to the Port Qasim.

Leading pulmonologists and ENT specialists discount the ‘soy dust allergy’ theory presented by the experts from University of Karachi claiming that most of the patients who were brought to different hospitals, were affected by some poisonous gas that damaged their respiratory system as many suffered from ‘convulsions’, some developed ‘pulmonary edema’ or fluid in the lungs while many had ‘metabolic acidosis’, which are symptoms of gas poisoning. “Most of the patients at the Emergency Room of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) complained of difficulty in breathing and burning of eyes. "The condition of most of the patients indicated as if they had been exposed to some choking agent, some highly toxic gas that damaged their respiratory system and created problems in breathing”, said Dr. Yahya Tunio, the Deputy Director at JPMC while talking to The News on Tuesday. The hospital’s executive director, Dr. Seemin Jamali, also concurred with this hypothesis. Dr Jamali said a majority of patients were facing extreme difficulty in breathing and some of them were unconscious and were put on life support.

JPMC’s Deputy Director Dr. Yahya Tunio said allergic reactions can also lead to severe illness and ‘anaphylaxes’ or an acute allergic reaction can result in sudden death, but added that "most of the 82 patients received by the JPMC were in a condition as it they were exposed to some “choking agent”. “Pulmonary Edema or fluid buildup in the lungs, bronchospasm or suffocation, are the typical symptoms of exposure to some choking agents. Many lethal, toxic gasses can cause these symptoms and overexposure to such agents can lead to sudden death”, Dr. Tunio said adding that irritation of eyes is not found in patients with a severe allergy. According to chemical experts, chemical agents are usually of three types, including nerve agents that attack the nervous system, blistering agents and choking agents that cause suffocation and damage the respiratory system of the affected people.

Similarly, medical experts at the Ziauddin Hospital Karachi, which received the bulk of patients, also denied the allergic reaction as the likely cause of the deaths of 14 people and believed that some ‘industrial accident’ or mishandling of a toxic chemical resulted in the deadly incident and added that authorities were trying to cover up the incident. Top health experts including the Secretary General of PMA Dr. Qaiser Sajjad and Vice Chancellor of the Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Prof. Tariq Rafi also expressed their doubts on the ‘grain allergy’ theory, saying an extensive investigation should be carried out to ascertain the real cause of the tragedy.

On the other hand, Ship Agents Association & Stevedoring Conference said they strongly condemn the rumors targeting soybean cargo which was being discharged partly at Karachi Port Trust at berth no. 10/11 east wharf.