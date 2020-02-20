Wales to tackle world champions South Africa in November

LONDON: Wales will conclude a four-game autumn Test series later this year by tackling world champions South Africa.

The Springboks will arrive in Cardiff on November 28 for Wales’ final fixture before the 2023 World Cup draw is made.

Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina are also on an autumn agenda announced by the Welsh Rugby Union, with world ranking places at the end of November dictating seedings.

Wales are currently ranked fifth, but they know that band one seedings for the next World Cup in France will comprise the top four. Wayne Pivac’s team kick off the autumn campaign against Fiji - a team he previously coached - on November 7, followed by the All Blacks seven days later, then Argentina on Sunday, November 22.

WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips said: “We are delighted with three Saturday afternoon matches and an early Sunday kick-off, which shows real empathy to supporters in Wales and to our travel infrastructure.

“This is the first step in the process of unifying the operations and media rights of the Six Nations and Federations - something we have been working on for a long time.

It is a hugely-significant strategic development for our national game, and will be of direct benefit to supporters who will be able to watch more live matches as a result.”