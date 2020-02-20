Stifling dissent

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Secret regulation’ (February 15, 2020). I don't understand why anyone would be surprised by the PTI government's attempts to stifle social media.
It's always been obvious that the party's leader is an autocrat. The only surprising thing is that he waited so long to do it.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
