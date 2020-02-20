close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 20, 2020

Stifling dissent

Newspost

 
February 20, 2020

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Secret regulation’ (February 15, 2020). I don't understand why anyone would be surprised by the PTI government's attempts to stifle social media.

It's always been obvious that the party's leader is an autocrat. The only surprising thing is that he waited so long to do it.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost