Thu Feb 20, 2020
P
Pa
February 20, 2020

Three die in car-lorry crash in Northamptonshire

P
Pa
February 20, 2020

LONDON: Three people have been killed in a road crash in Northamptonshire. Officers were called at around 2pm on Tuesday after a red Vauxhall Corsa and a White Volvo Tipper lorry collided on the A43 between Northampton and Kettering.

Northamptonshire Police said the vehicles had been travelling in the opposite direction before the crash between Sywell and Hannington. The force said all three occupants of the Corsa, two men and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have urged anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 234 of 18/02/20.

