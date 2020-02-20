Justice Qazi Faez Isa case: Submit apology or proof, SC orders AGP after his claim

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court reprimanded Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan on Wednesday and ordered him to either submit evidence or apology about his controversial statement against sitting judges, which he gave during the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa case a day earlier.

The order was issued by a 10-judge larger bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial during the hearing of Justice Isa’s petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement.

During the course of the proceedings, the court chided the AGP for appearing before the court without preparation and asked him to submit in writing what he had said on Tuesday, or else he should tender a written apology.

The bench observed presidential reference against a judge should be based on valid evidence. Justice Bandial asked the AGP neither he was quoting any legal reference nor arguing about the main case. He asked whether it was a presidential reference or an FIR (first information report). A presidential reference should be based on solid material, he said.

The AGP said they had only forwarded the accusations against the judge to the top judicial forum to inquire if he possessed the London properties or not. He said it was a perception that the properties in London were directly linked to Justice Isa as he had paid for their purchase. He said no results could be extracted unless a probe by the judicial body reached its conclusion.

On Monday, Justice Isa argued in his written synopsis that information against him and his family members was gathered through surveillance using illegal means. He contended such kind of surveillance on a judge was not lawful and urged the court to quash the presidential reference and proceedings in the Supreme Judicial Council.

The reference filed against Justice Isa alleges he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose the same in his wealth returns. The hearing was adjourned until Monday.