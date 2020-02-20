Lebanon ‘kick queen’ protest icon to face trial

BEIRUT: A woman whose kick to the groin of a Lebanese ministerial bodyguard made her an instant protest icon was summoned to court Wednesday and will face trial in November. On October 17 last year, the day unprecedented cross-sectarian protests demanding a radical overhaul of the political system erupted across the country, she kicked the gun-wielding bodyguard whose minister was being confronted by demonstrators.