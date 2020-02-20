Chad says it has repelled rebel attack in gold region

N’DJAMENA: Chadian soldiers on Wednesday repelled an incursion into a volatile northern gold-mining region from neighbouring Libya, the army said. The rebel group, the Military Command Council for the Salvation of the Republic (CCMSR), acknowledged the deadly fighting, saying its forces had carried out a “strategic pullback”. The clash took place early Wednesday near Kouri Bougoudi, a town hard by the Libyan border in the Tibesti massif, a mountainous gold-mining region where lawlessness and trafficking are rampant. CCMSR rebels “attacked army positions at 6 am,” army spokesman Colonel Azem Bermendoa Agouna told AFP. The army “routed them and is currently pursuing them,” he said.