Yemen minister’s bodyguards killed in convoy blast

DUBAI: Six bodyguards to Yemen’s defence minister were killed Wednesday when their vehicle hit a landmine east of the capital Sanaa, in a blast that left the official unhurt, a ministry source said.

The Yemen government — backed by a Saudi-led military coalition — has been battling Iran-bached Huthi rebels since 2014, when the insurgents seized control of Sanaa. Defence Minister General Mohammed Ali al-Maqdishi was in Marib province on Wednesday visiting one of the main frontlines. “A vehicle accompanying that of the defence minister was struck by an explosion,” a defence ministry source told AFP, adding that six of his guards were killed. “Nothing happened to the minister,” the source said.