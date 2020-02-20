close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
AFP
February 20, 2020

2 Oxfam workers killed in Syria

World

AFP
February 20, 2020

LONDON: Two Oxfam aid workers were killed and another volunteer was injured in an attack on their vehicle in Syria on Wednesday, the British-based non-governmental organisation said. The incident happened at 2:00 pm local time (1200 GMT) in the Daraa area in the south of the country, naming those who died as its southern hub safety officer Wissam Hazim, and driver Adel Al-Halabi. Both were Syrian nationals and had worked with the NGO since 2017. A volunteer was also injured in the attack, which it blamed on an “unidentified armed group”. “We are devastated by the loss of two valued colleagues who were killed as they worked to deliver aid to civilians caught in the Syrian conflict,” said Oxfam’s Syria country director Moutaz Adham.

