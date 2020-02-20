close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
AFP
February 20, 2020

UAE loads fuel rods at Arab world’s first nuclear plant

World

AFP
February 20, 2020

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has started loading fuel rods into the first reactor at its Barakah nuclear plant, operators said Wednesday, two days after regulators gave the green light.

“The Nawah Energy Company has commenced loading the first nuclear fuel assemblies as the initial step in the process towards safely and gradually commencing operations and subsequent generation of clean electricity,” Nawah said in a statement.

