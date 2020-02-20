‘Arrangements completed for PSL-5 matches'

LAHORE: Punjab Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the successful holding of Kabaddi World Cup has proved that Pakistan is a peaceful country.

Bhatti said the visit of international players for Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) after Kabaddi World Cup is a positive development. “We say welcome to world cricket stars wholeheartedly. Punjab govt has completed all the arrangements for PSL-5 matches. We will provide top level security and make best administrative arrangements for the upcoming PSL matches”.

Bhatti said its great honour for Lahore to host several international stars during the 5th edition of PSL. “Pakistan will get several talented batsmen and bowlers from the platform of Pakistan Super League,” he added.