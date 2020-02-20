Islamia College annual sports under way

LAHORE: The 100th annual sports of Government Islamia College Railway Road started here at the college ground on Wednesday.

Prof Shahid Imtiaz, Chairman Sports Board of the college declared the sporting events open. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he who has a healthy physique has healthy mind and advised the students to continue sports along with their studies. On opening day heats of 100m 200m, 400m, 800m races, long jump, high jump, discus throw, javelin throw and shot put events were held.