Previous women T20 WC winners

SYDNEY: Previous winners of the Twenty20 women’s World Cup ahead of the 2020 tournament in Australia from February 21-March 8:

2018: Host nation: West Indies. Winners: Australia beat England by eight wickets

2016: Host nation: India. Winners: West Indies beat Australia by eight wickets

2014: Host nation - Bangladesh. Winner - Australia beat England by six wickets

2012: Host nation: Sri Lanka. Winners: Australia beat England by four runs

2010: Host nation: West Indies. Winners: Australia beat New Zealand by three runs

2009: Host nation: England. Winners: England beat New Zealand by six wickets. —AFP