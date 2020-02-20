Previous women T20 WC winners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Previous winners of the Twenty20 women’s World Cup ahead of the 2020 tournament in Australia from February 21-March 8:
2018: Host nation: West Indies. Winners: Australia beat England by eight wickets
2016: Host nation: India. Winners: West Indies beat Australia by eight wickets
2014: Host nation - Bangladesh. Winner - Australia beat England by six wickets
2012: Host nation: Sri Lanka. Winners: Australia beat England by four runs
2010: Host nation: West Indies. Winners: Australia beat New Zealand by three runs
2009: Host nation: England. Winners: England beat New Zealand by six wickets. —AFP
