Asian Championship: Pak wrestlers leave for India today

ISLAMABAD: As four-member Pakistan wrestling team finally gets Indian visa on the intervention of United World Wrestling, coach Sohail Rasheed and leading wrestlers Tayyab Raza complained against Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) lack of support in preparations for the Asian Championship.

Talking to media, a day ahead of team’s departure for India, leading wrestler Tayyab (97kg) said that all the three wrestlers who leaving for Championship were only backed and supported by their federation. “Had it not been to the Pakistan Wrestling Federation we would not have been in a position to prepare for the Championship. PSB has never supported us in our training despite our repeated requests.”

Usman hoped that they would go on to win medals amid the powerful field that included some of the top wrestlers from Iran, India and former Russian states. “We know the event is tough still we would try to make best efforts to win medals.”

Team coach Sohail Rasheed said his federation had requested the government to help financially to train boys but got no response. “We told the government that we have got good wrestlers who have already won medals at international level. What they need is good training and exposure with the help of the government but nothing was done. Whatever we could do we have done that though our training had not been ideal considering the fact that we are to competing against the best in Asia.” He said that even getting Indian visa was never easier. “Our federation faced a lot of problems in getting Indian visa that was only given on the intervention of international body.” Mohammad Bilal (57kg) and Zaman Anwar (125kg) were the other two wrestlers, part of the four-member team that will leave Thursday for India. The Championship starts in New Delhi from February 21.