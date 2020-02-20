Polo: Easy sailing for Pebble Breakers, BN

LAHORE: Pebble Breakers and BN Polo registered easy victories in the Pace Punjab Polo Cup 2020 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day turned out to be the one-sided affair as Pebble Breaker showed their superb class and control to win the encounter against Remounts by 13-4. Juan Cruz Losada was in sublime form as he contributed with double hat-trick while his teammates also played superbly as Ahmed Ali Tiwana cracked a quartet and Bilal Haye hammered a hat-trick. From Remounts, who had two goals handicap advantage, Lt Col Saleem Ilyas Baboo and Dfr Khushi converted one goal each.

The first two chukkers of the match were fully dominated Pebble Breaker as they slammed in altogether seven goals to gain 7-0 lead. Juan Cruz Losada struck both the goals in the first chukker to first provide his side 2-0 lead and then Losada and Bilal Haye struck one goal each to further enhance their lead to 4-0. Ahmed Ali Tiwana then hammered a hat-trick to further stretch their lead to 7-0.

Pebble Breaker maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well as they added three more goals in their tally to enjoy 10-0 lead while Remounts converted one goal to make it 10-1. The fourth and last chukker was identical to the third one, as Pebble Breaker thrashed in three more goals against one goal by Remounts to gain a huge-margin lead of 13-2, while with two goals handicap advantage for Remounts, Pebble Breaker won the match by 13-4.

BN Polo Team outlasted ASC Polo Team by 10-5.5 to win the second match of the day. Juan Maria Ruiz collected maximum number of goals for BN Polo Team by cracking a quartet while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Raja Mikael Sami hammered a hat-trick each. From ASC Team, Raja Samiullah banged in a brace while Eulogio Celestino struck one goal.

BN Polo Team dominated the match right from the word go as they thrashed three back-to-back goals to gain 3-0 lead while ASC converted one to reduce the margin to 3-1. The second chukker was fully dominated by BN Team as they thrashed in three consecutive goals to further enhance their lead to 6-1.

The third chukker was evenly posies as both the sides scored two goals each to make 8-3. The fourth and last chukker once again saw dominance of BN Team, which added two more goals in their tally to finish the last chukker having 10-3 lead. With two and a half goal handicap advantage for ASC, BN Polo Team won the encounter by 10-5.5.