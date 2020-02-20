‘Pakistan will now bid for ICC events’

KARACHI: Encouraged by the revival of international cricket in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday said that the Board would 'aggressively' bid for hosting the International Cricket Council (ICC) events in between 2023-2031.

“As many as 450 foreign players had showed their willingness to play in the PSL-5 and out of them 36 players were picked by the six franchises. It reflects the confidence of foreign players and teams as Test cricket was revived also. Now the PCB will aggressively bid for the ICC events to be held in between 2023-2031,” Mani told a news conference here at National Stadium after formally unveiling the PSL-5 trophy.

Mani said that the Board fulfilled its promise by bringing the PSL to Pakistan.“Around 11 months back we had said that the next PSL will be in Pakistan. Today we are going to fulfil our promise,” the PCB chief said.He also appreciated the effort of the Sindh government and Karachi's administration in backing the Board in the smooth conduction of matches of the world's top league. He also termed the PSL-5 as the biggest event the country is going to conduct in Pakistan.