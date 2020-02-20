Townsend makes changes for Italy clash

EDINBURGH: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has dropped centre Huw Jones for Saturday’s Six Nations match with Italy with both sides bidding for their first win and the loser likely to end up with the wooden spoon.

Jones played in both the defeats to Ireland and then England but Townsend felt it was time to give Chris Harris another chance. There is as expected no return for playmaker Finn Russell, who has been out of favour since breaking team protocols prior to the tournament.