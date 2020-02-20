Vissel Kobe beat Suwon 1-0

SEOUL: Barcelona great Andres Iniesta set up a last-minute winner as Japan’s Vissel Kobe beat Suwon Bluewings 1-0 to stay perfect in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Teruhito Nakagawa and Ado Onaiwu plundered two apiece as Yokohama F-Marinos thrashed Sydney FC 4-0 to emulate their J-League rivals Kobe with two wins out of two in the coronavirus-hit competition. Iniesta, 35, was quiet for much of the night in Suwon but he finally unlocked the defence with a through-ball to Gotoku Sakai, whose cross was met first-time by Kyogo Furuhashi.

Meanwhile, Onaiwu sparked a home rout for Japanese champions Yokohama after just 12 minutes, turning to smash a deflected, left-foot shot past Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne from the edge of the box.

Nakagawa bagged the first of his quickfire double with an exquisite chip on the half-hour mark to double Yokohama’s advantage before effectively killing the tie in his team’s next attack. The pint-sized winger scored with a clinical close-range finish.