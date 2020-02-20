close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
PPI
February 20, 2020

Pakistan may surrender Asia Cup hosting rights: Ehsan Mani

Sports

P
PPI
February 20, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday indicated that the country might give up its hosting rights for the Asia Cup T20 tournament this year.

Speaking at the launch of the Pakistan Super League trophy at the National Stadium, Mani said that venue of the Asia Cup would be decided after taking into account the majority view of all the stake-holders in the Asian Cricket Council.

“We have to ensure that earnings of the associate members are not affected. It is not so much about the full members but about the associate members,” Mani said.The ACC is due to meet in first week of March where Mani said venues and other details of the Asia Cup would be finalised. Mani’s statement comes in the backdrop of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament and insistence on playing its share of matches at a neutral venue.

