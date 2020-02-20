PSL-5 trophy unveiled

KARACHI: The trophy of the fifth edition of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) 2020 was on Wednesday unveiled here at the National Stadium.

Former squash great Jahangir Khan brought the trophy, wrapped in black cloth, to the venue. Defending champions Quetta Gladiators' skipper Sarfraz Ahmed took it from Jahangir and placed it on the table.

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani unveiled it in front of the crowded media. The owners of all the six franchises, featuring in the PSL, and skippers were present on the occasion. Test opener Shan Masood, who leads Multan Sultans, did not attend the function due to his outfit's game against the MCC at Lahore. The trophy, designed by Ottewill Silversmits, a UK-based manufacturer, is studded with a three-dimensional star and a crescent on top, which represent Pakistan.

The 65-centimetre-long trophy weighs eight kg and has multi-coloured enamel strips around it to encapsulate different colours of the vibrant nation. From this season, the HBL PSL trophy will be perpetual and each year the winning team will have their name engraved on it.

It was a rare precedent when a legend of other sport was given a key role in the trophy's unveiling of the world's most popular league whose fifth edition will commence here at National Stadium on Thursday (today) with the opener between former two-time winners Islamabad United and holders Quetta Gladiators.

Later at the news conference Jahangir thanked the PCB for honouring him. “It’s a great honour for me,” Jahnagir said. “This time all the PSL matches will be held in Pakistan which is a big achievement,” the former seven-time world champion and ten-time British Open winner said.

“This will also help boost Pakistan's soft image and the successful conduction of the PSL, carrying foreign players, will also encourage other games,” said Jahangir, also a former World Squash Federation's (WSF) president.

Replying to a question Jahangir said that in Pakistan there was an abundance of talent. “There is an abundance of talent in Pakistan in every sport but where we lack in is that these sports don't have any solid platform to flourish,” Jahangir pointed out. “In the past, though, some world-class performers came in squash for Pakistan but it always cannot happen. I think squash did not get its due attention what it deserved,” he said.

“League is very important for the development of a game. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and corporate sector should join hands and put squash on the right path,” Jahangir said.