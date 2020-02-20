Replies sought on plea against ban on Basant

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought replies from provincial and local governments on a petition challenging a ban on kite flying and Basant festival.

Muhammad Ali and others filed the petitions and pleaded through a counsel that the Punjab government had imposed a ban on Basant in 2007 following an increase in death toll of people owing to kite flying. He pointed out that a large number of people affiliated with the making and selling of kites and twine had become jobless but the Punjab government overlooked this aspect while imposing ban. He stated that under the Constitution every citizen had the right to do lawful business of his choice but this basic right had been denied to people associated with kite flying business. He said Basant is the part of Punjab culture and a source of promoting tourism. The counsel asked the court that the ban be declared null and void and the govt be directed to announce 15-day time of kite flying business as mentioned in law.