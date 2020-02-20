Fasihur Rehman passes away

LAHORE: Senior journalist and founding member of GEO News Fasih-ur-Rehman Khan passed away in Islamabad on early Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest followed by a brain hemorrhage.

Fasih-ur-Rehman, 47, is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. His body was brought to Lahore on Wednesday where a large number of people, including his relatives, senior journalists, colleagues and friends offered his funeral prayers at a ground near his home at 9 Haider Road, Neeli Bar Chowk, Islampura, behind Civil Secretariat, Lahore.

Later, he was laid to rest in a local graveyard. Fasih-ur-Rehman began his journalistic career in 1996 and worked for different newspapers and TV channels. He joined The News in 1999 in Lahore. Later, he moved to Islamabad with his family and became part of the founding team of Geo News in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also expressed his grief over the sad demise of Fashi-ur-Rahman. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also expressed grief over the journalist’s death. Qul ceremony for the departed soul will be held on Thursday (today) after Asr prayers at his residence 9 Haider Road, Neeli Bar Chowk, Islampura, behind Civil Secretariat, Lahore.