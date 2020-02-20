Two-day women career expo: Over 50 employers offer internships to 179 SBBWU graduates

PESHAWAR: Over 50 national and multi-national companies and other employers participated in the two-day women career symposium at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) where 179 students were offered on-campus internships and employability opportunities.

The two-day symposium on ‘Women Career Symposium-Future Ready Talent’ had been arranged in collaboration with ACCA Pakistan.

The two panel discussions on the occasion on “Future-ready talent-what are the skills in demand” and “How to bridge the gap between the industry and academia” attracted the interest of the young graduates and senior students of the university.

The panelists at the discussions on the day one of the event included Shahzad Sultan, a member of ACCA and internal auditor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment, Mohammad Ali Syed, general manager tourism information centre and projects, Usman Zulfiqar, head of academia SKANS school of Accountancy Peshawar and Peer Amad, project coordinator, Durshal.

The second discussion was participated by Marina Khan, Women Business Developer and Liaison Officer SMEDA, Murak Ali, ACCA member, Dr Nadeem Malik, dean, University of Balochistan, Eshrat, entrepreneur and member of the WCCI, and Dr Bushra Hamid, dean, faculty of information management science.

Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana said the SBBWU was producing graduates following the needs of the market and professional fields. She said it was an honour for the university that it was imparting quality education to the women in the society dominated by strict social norms and taboos. “We feel happy to see girls in such a great number taking admission to the university to pursue higher studies. We are aware of the local norms and cultural taboos and the university has been able to win the confidence of the students and their families, who happily enrol kids in the university,” she said. The vice-chancellor said the varsity was focusing equal attention on imparting practical and professional skills to the students besides teaching them in the classrooms. The aim is to produce productive and qualified women professionals to the society, she added. Dr Razia Sultana said 6,000 students were currently enrolled in the university and 800 of them were boarding the university hostels which showed the level of trust that the parents of girl students repose in the university. Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Rabia Basri spoke on the occasion as well.