PCB to ‘aggressively’ bid for ICC events: Ehsan Mani

KARACHI: Encouraged by the revival of international cricket in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday said that the Board would “aggressively” bid for hosting the International Cricket Council (ICC) events in the 2023-2031 period.

“As many as 450 foreign players had showed their willingness to play in the PSL-5 and out of them 36 players were picked by the six franchises. It reflects the confidence of foreign players and teams as Test cricket was revived also,” Mani told a news conference here at National Stadium after formally unveiling the PSL-5 trophy. “Now the PCB will aggressively bid for the ICC events to be held in the 2023-2031 period,” he added.

Mani said that the Board fulfilled its promise by bringing the PSL to Pakistan. “Around 11 months back we said that the next PSL would be in Pakistan. Today we are going to fulfil our promise,” the PCB chief said.

He also appreciated the effort of the Sindh government and Karachi’s administration for smooth conduct of matches. “Last year we shifted some matches of the PSL from Lahore to Karachi and the way Sindh government made arrangements quickly was laudable. And that is the main reason that now we have paid Sindh back by holding the opening ceremony of the PSL-5 at Karachi,” said Mani, also a former ICC chief.

He said that a massive amount of cricket was held last year. “Last year 190 matches were held in 12 domestic events. The country also hosted international cricket, including Test cricket and now the MCC team is also in Pakistan,” Mani said.

He also termed the PSL-5 the biggest event the country is going to conduct in Pakistan. “Pakistan also hosted World Cups in 1987 and 1996 besides hosting Asian Championship. But the PSL is the biggest event which we are going to host,” Mani claimed.

“The PSL has become the second major league of the world,” Mani said. Meanwhile, the PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that the foreign players’ presence would help Pakistan’s youngsters to prepare for future challenges.

The six franchises owners, who were also present at the news conference, appreciated the PCB for taking solid steps to revive international cricket in Pakistan and making the PSL a big brand.