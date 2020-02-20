Lahore’s mess

All over the city of Lahore, reckless driving and blatant violations of traffic rules have become the norm. The pathetic part is that all it happens in the presence of traffic wardens, who are present in droves at intersection and traffic signal. The mushrooming number of vehicles combined with the lax enforcement of traffic laws have led to a state of anarchy on the roads. The authorities appear to have no plan to harmonize and properly regulate the flow of traffic.

The much touted plan of introducing a separate lane for motorcyclists and painting a few main arteries in bright colours vanished before seeing the light of day. The traffic department must enforce strict penalties on traffic violators including the impounding of vehicles and cancellation of driving licenses. Periodic training of junior traffic wardens under strict monitoring by their seniors is the need of the hour.

Zafar Iqbal

Lahore