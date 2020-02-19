close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Bureau report
February 19, 2020

JUI-F to hold tribal convention on March 2

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to hold a conference for the rights of the tribal people in the provincial metropolis on March 2 for which arrangements have already been made.

A meeting to this effect was held at the provincial headquarters of the party on Tuesday. The party head for the former tribal areas Maulana Abdul Shakoor chaired the meeting. The participants discussed the arrangements for the moot. They said thousands of people from the merged districts would attend the conference that would be addressed by central chief of the party Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

