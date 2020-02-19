‘Hum Sub Ka Pakistan: Celebrating Unity & Diversity’

Islamabad : Celebrating diversity and promoting the beauty of Pakistan, the Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) held a national conference titled ‘Hum Sub Ka Pakistan: Celebrating Unity & Diversity’ on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training and National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood addressed the conference and appreciated SPO’s efforts to promote Pakistan’s cultural heritage. He emphasized upon a uniform curriculum throughout Pakistan and urged that ‘all children, regardless of their socio-economic status shall be taught one curriculum’.

Federal Minister also spoke at length about the importance of all Pakistani’s to respect all cultures and contribute in the preservation of our beautiful country. Other eminent speakers including writers, civil society activists, experts and parliamentarians also shared their expert opinions and views on plurality, social cohesion and the significance of shared cultural heritage and its preservation.

Simi Raheal, a renowned development trainer and social activist, moderated the panel discussion on “Promotion and Preservation of Social and Culture Heritage”. The speakers in panel discussion included MNA Shunila Ruth, Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Culture of Punjab Nadeem Qureshi, MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Secretary of Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department Irshad Ahmad, UN Goodwill Ambassador Feryal Ali Gauhar and Portland writer Dr. Sughra Sadaf.

The speakers enlightened the participants with their views in their particular domains / expertise. SPO’s Chief Executive Arifa Mazhar also addressed on the occasion by highlighting the significance of celebrating cultural diversity and heritage. She also spoke on how SPO is contributing towards promoting the notion of equality and egalitarian principles to make Pakistan inclusive for all. The participants fully enjoyed the experience of different colors of diversity through cultural exhibition, folk dances & Sufi musical performances. Moreover, the event also served as a platform to showcase local artisans, singers, poets/poetesses through stage performances. SPO has and will always strive to promote a prosperous and diverse yet beautiful Pakistan as it is ‘Hum Sub Ka Pakistan’!