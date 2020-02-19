We have ability to beat the best: Bismah

SYDNEY: Missed opportunities at vital moments have held Pakistan back but captain Bismah Maroof feels they now have the mindset to turn the tide at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

Pakistan have played in all six previous editions but have failed to progress into the semi-finals to date, winning just six of their 24 matches in the competition.

A big effort is required if they are to change that record but Bismah believes it’s not an adjustment that can be made with bat and ball alone.

Instead there is an emphasis of getting the mental side of cricket on the right track, with the captain aware of what Pakistan are capable of should everything click on the field.

“It’s important for us to get the right mindset, we’re working on the mental side of our game and so we want to be in a good frame of mind ahead of the first game,” said Bismah, speaking at the captains’ media day at Taronga Zoo, Sydney.

“We are missing big moments in the World Cups, we need to create chances for ourselves, live in the moment and try not to think about the big stage. We want to enjoy the games and make the big moments help us get to the next stage.”

Pakistan’s bid to reach the semi-finals will be a difficult one, with their opening two Group B games seeing them face previous Women’s T20 World Cup champions in England and West Indies.

That double-header of Canberra matches is followed by contests with South Africa and tournament debutants Thailand in Sydney, needing to finish in the top two to qualify for the knockout stages.

Bismah added: “Our squad possesses match-winners and players who can turn the game on its head, which is very exciting for us in a tournament where every game matters.

“One victory can easily be the difference between qualifying for the semi-finals and not making it.

“All it takes is for one player and one moment to win a cricket match and we are confident we have the right personnel that can do that for us.

“We have a lot of youngsters in the side who are brave and express themselves. It will be exciting to see them play — we have an average age of 24.8 in the side, which is both an eye to the future and a glimpse into what these players are capable of right now.”