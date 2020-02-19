Tevta signs MoU for job placements

The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project management for providing job opportunities to its graduates, said the officials of the authority.

The MoU was signed by Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and OLMT Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ahsan Fayyaz on behalf of their respective organisations. Under the agreement, Tevta would identify eligible candidates for the vacancies, shared by the OLMT in the skills required by it and arrange for calling the specified number of candidates at the specified venue.

The OLMT would share a list of vacancies and eligibility criteria with Tevta, mentioning the required skills besides sending panel of experts for interviewing the candidates. The OLMT would also extend an opportunity to Tevta students for study visits and provide guest speakers and subject matter specialists for career counseling and guidance, etc. to students in different Tevta institutes.

The OLMT would also extend on-job training facilities for selected Tevta students. The Tevta chairperson said that the authority, under its new vision of introducing demand-driven courses and creating job opportunities, was giving priority to generating job placements for workers.