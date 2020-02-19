Ajoka to present writers’ talent

LAHORE :The aspiring writers from Ajoka Institute’s “Art of Writing” class will showcase their talent through dramatic readings of thought-provoking scripts on Saturday at Shakir Ali Museum here.

Ajoka has collaborated with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) for this reading evening to support the talented upcoming writers. Ajoka’s Art of Acting students will join the writers for the dramatic readings.

The students have completed their writing courses under the guidance of Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem. In the brief writing course, they have learned the essential techniques about development of plot, characterisation, dialogues and screenplay writing.

Ajoka is committed to encourage and nourish the upcoming talent, that’s why Ajoka has collaborated with Pakistan National Council of Arts, who also believes in projection of arts and cultural activities along with the dedicated support to young creative minds, told by Shahid Nadeem. He said that certificates would also be distributed among those students who have successfully completed their courses.